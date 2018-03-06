Abdullah bin Zayed visits the Leopold Senghar Museum

His Highness was received by Abdoulatif Coulibaly, Senegalese Minister of Culture, and Ibrahima Sylla, Ambassador of Senegal to the UAE.

During his visit, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed was briefed on the museum collection which dates back to the presidency of the late Leopold Sedar Senghor, who was described as a Senegalese poet, politician, and cultural theorist. Senghor served as the first president of Senegal from 1960 until 1980.

Sheikh Abdullah praised the late leader's contribution to Senegal's development, emphasising the UAE's keenness to enhance cooperation with the country across various sectors.

Sheikh Abdullah was accompanied by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Mohammed Salem Al-Rashidi, UAE Ambassador to Senegal.