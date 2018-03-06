Senegalese President receives Abdullah bin Zayed

Sidiki Kaba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Senegal, was present.

Sheikh Abdullah conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and expressed their wishes for Senegal to achieve more progress and development.

The Senegalese President, in turn, conveyed his greeting to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, and extended reciprocal wishes for the UAE’s progress and prosperity.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations and develop joint cooperation. They also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of common concern and discussed the latest developments in the region.

Sheikh Abdullah stressed the UAE's keenness to enhance cooperation with Senegal and all African Union countries.

For his part, President Sall welcomed Sheikh Abdullah's visit, emphasising his country's eagerness to strengthen relations with the UAE in various fields. He also praised the UAE's achievements in terms of a comprehensive cultural renaissance, thanks to the vision of its wise leadership.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Mohammed Salem Al Rashidi, UAE Ambassador to Senegal.