Abdullah bin Zayed inaugurates UAE Embassy in Dakar

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Mohammed Salem Al-Rashidi, UAE Ambassador to Senegal, accompanied His Highness during the inauguration ceremony.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Sidiki Kaba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Senegal, unveiled a commemorative plaque to mark the opening of the new building of the UAE Embassy.

Sheikh Abdullah said that the opening of the new headquarters of the UAE Embassy in Dakar reflects the UAE government's earnestness to enhance its bilateral relations with Senegal and develop cooperation in various fields.

Kaba expressed his enthusiasm at attending the opening ceremony, adding that the new embassy headquarters will help enhance communication between the two countries and their people, as well as maintain the strong and distinctive bilateral relations that bind them.

The opening ceremony was attended by Abdoulatif Coulibaly, Senegalese Minister of Culture, members of the diplomatic corps and officials in Senegal, as well as the embassy’s staff.