UAE, Senegalese Foreign Ministers discuss cooperation

The meeting, which was held in the context of Sheikh Abdullah's official visit to Senegal, tackled the relations of mutual cooperation and friendship between the UAE and Senegal in various fields including economic, commercial, cultural and aviation.

The two sides also discussed the latest developments in the region and exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed highlighted the UAE's keenness to enhance joint cooperation with Senegal in various fields, based on its distinguished relations with the African Union countries.

The Senegalese Foreign Minister welcomed the visit of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah, stressing his country's desire to further develop bilateral relations with the UAE.

Following the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah and Mr. Kaba signed a loan agreement between the Republic of Senegal and the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development to finance the solar energy project to feed the rural areas worth US$13 million.

The meeting was attended by Abdoulatif Coulibaly, Senegalese Minister of Culture and Birima Mangara, Senegalese Minister delegated in charge of the Budget, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Mohammed Salem Al-Rashidi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Senegal.