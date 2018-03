Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi, UAE ambassador to Pakistan, Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Chief Minister of Balochistan, and senior officials attended the groundbreaking ceremony, which was presided over by General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff.

The project is scheduled to be completed in 6 to 8 months. It will provide 4,400,000 gallons of water per day to residents of the Gwadar area with the possibility to increase capacity to 8,800,000 gallons of water per day.