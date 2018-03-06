Emirates Red Crescent supports handcraft projects for women in Yemen

A 3-month programme launched by the ERC will provide in Mukalla, Hadramaut, local women with intensive training courses in various handcrafts, including henna art, sewing and first aid.

The courses have been initiated in implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, within the framework of the 'Year of Zayed'.

The objective is to assist the economic empowerment of women and enable them to support themselves and their families during the adverse humanitarian crisis the country is currently experiencing.

Abdulaziz Al Jabri, head of the ERC team in Hadramaut, said that the ERC is committed to continue its support efforts in Yemen, whether through the provision of humanitarian.