UAE efforts for promoting equality and justice highlighted

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, Al Baloushi praised the initiatives launched under the umbrella of the "Year of Zayed" to enable people to appreciate the achievements and contributions of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. "These include an electronic book, called "The UAE - a Land of Tolerance", to be placed for one day on the sidelines of the conference, in which people can write messages of gratitude and appreciation, which will later be kept at the Ministry of Interior, MoI" he said.



He also referred to the launch of the "UAE Tolerance and Peaceful Co-Existence Association" during ISNR 2018, explaining that, "The main goal of this association is to promote the values of tolerance through organising training workshops inside the UAE and abroad."



He added that the social media campaign "Alamani Zayed", or "Zayed Taught Me" - launched by Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior - is a great way for individuals to express their appreciation and love for the UAE's Founding Father via social networking sites.