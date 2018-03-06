Sheikha Fatima receives Queen Rania Al Abdullah

They discussed cooperation in the women affairs and social work between the UAE and Jordan and ways to enhance it between the two sides.



Sheikha Fatima welcomed Queen Rania and praised the strong relations between the two fraternal peoples.



Queen Rania praised the efforts exerted by Sheikha Fatima, her follow-up and continuous support for the march of the Emirati women, which was reflected in their significant participation along with men and achieving the desired empowerment in all fields.



Sheikha Fatima hosted a banquet in honour of Queen Rania.