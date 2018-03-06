Al Bowardi, Hamad Al Rumaithi receive Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of Pakistan Army

Matar Salim Ali Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, attended the meeting.



They discussed cooperation and the distinguished strategic partnership and cooperation between the UAE and Pakistan and the attention given by the leadership and governments of the two friendly peoples as well as ways to enhance ties between the two sides.



They also reviewed coordination fields and strategic cooperation in a number of fields and the latest developments. Moazzam Ahmad Khan Pakistan Ambassador to UAE, a number of top officers and officials at the ministry, attended the meeting.

Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, also received at the ministry General Zubair Mahmood Hayat. He welcomed his Pakistani counterpart and his accompanying delegation and discussed the existing military ties between the UAE and Pakistan and ways to develop them.



They also discussed issues related to the defence affairs, exchange of expertise and visits and joint coordination. Al Rumaithi and Hayat emphasised the strong relations between the two countries and their desire to enhance them in the best interest of the two friendly countries.