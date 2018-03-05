Mohamed bin Zayed decorates Armed Forces heroes with "Bravery Medal"

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed his pride and honour for the UAE’s heroes, the nation’s protectors, for what they have offered to their nation and people and their heroic and honourable actions, which reflect their bravery, giving, dedication and devotion. He prayed to Allah Almighty to keep their honour and security for the nation and its wise leadership, and preserve the safety of its children, heal the injured, and grant the righteous martyrs his mercy and a place in his heavens.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed awarded the medal to Staff Lt. Colonel Azzan Seif Hamed Al Tunaiji, Major Saeed Abdullah Mubarak Al Mahrami, Major Juma Mohammed Hamdan Al Mansouri, First Sergeant Ibrahim Obaid Mohammed Al Khaledi, Ali Hamad Abdullah Al Hafeiti, Muadad Issa bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Aref Saleh Salim Al Menhali, Nasser Amer Mohammed Al Khatheeri, Mutee’ Bakheet Saleh Al Menhali and Mohammed Salem Mabkhout Al Rashedi, in the presence of Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces.

The ceremony at the Qasr Al Bahr Majlis was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler`s Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan Chairman of the Board of the Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care and Special Needs, ZHO, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister for Tolerance.