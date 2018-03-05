Mohamed bin Zayed receives ministers of interior, representatives of International Security Alliance member countries

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the ministers of interior and their delegations and wished them luck and success while exchanged conversation about the duties and role of the Alliance in co-ordinating their efforts to combat international organised crime and protect its member countries.

During the meeting, a presentation was made about the potential co-operation in the areas of the police and security, as well as benefiting from joint knowledge and exchanging expertise and information, to help achieve world peace and the security of the people of the world.

The reception at the Qasr Al Bahr Majlis was also attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler`s Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of the Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care and Special Needs, ZHO, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister for Tolerance.

The Alliance, which includes the UAE, France, Italy, Spain, Senegal, Bahrain, Morocco and Singapore, aims to strengthen the security and safety of its member countries in line with their interests, as well as to promote their joint police efforts, co-ordination and mutual expertise in security and crime, and exchange opinions and advice on fighting organised crime.