Saif bin Zayed heads meeting of ministers of interior of International Security Alliance member countries

The meeting was attended by Lt. General Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Minister of Interior of Bahrain, Kasiviswanathan Shanmugam, Minister for Home Affairs and Law of Singapore, and Mamodo Diyub, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior of Senegal, as well as representatives of the ministers of interior of the Alliance’s member countries, security and police officials, and several Ministry of Interior officials.

The participants listened to a summary of the Alliance’s developments in 2017 and approved several projects presented by its technical team, which promote co-operation, establish relations in the area of electronic protection, and strengthen their proactive efforts to counter extremism and international terrorism.

Shanmugam, with the attendance of Sheikh Saif and the other participants, launched the Alliance’s website, which was organised by its General Secretariat. The attendees then viewed a photo gallery of the Alliance’s activities since its establishment.

The Alliance’s 2018 roadmap, which includes vital international topics, issues and projects being implemented by its technical teams, was also approved, with the aim of enhancing the security and safety of member countries in line with their interests, as well as unifying their security efforts and joint co-ordination in areas of security, police and crime.

The Alliance, which was established in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, in February 2017, is an international working group that aims to counter and protect its members from all forms of organised and international crime, as well as maintain their security and stability and strengthen their co-operation in the areas of police work and security while benefiting from their experiences and exchanging expertise and knowledge, to help achieve world peace and the security of the people of the world.