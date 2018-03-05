Mohamed bin Zayed receives national junior, youth jiu-jitsu champions

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed congratulated the youth and junior champions, who achieved honourable results in the championship while wishing them further regional and international titles and expressing his hope that they can maintain their level and strengthen their presence in upcoming championships with new-found skills and abilities.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed thanked the institutions that support and sponsor jiu-jitsu, which has had a positive effect on the advancement and excellence of the sport and its development in the UAE.

The competitors expressed their happiness at meeting His Highness Sheikh Mohamed while asserting that their results were made possible by Allah Almighty and the support and sponsorship of the UAE’s leadership. They also promised Sheikh Mohamed that they would advance on the road of excellence, by developing their skills and abilities, continuing their regional and international pioneering, and winning international titles.

The UAE National Team won 32 medals, or 10 golds, seven silvers and 15 bronzes, at the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship for Juniors and Aspirants, which is a major international jiu-jitsu competition organised by the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation.

The competition witnessed bouts, in junior categories under the age of 18 and youth categories under the age of 21, between over 700 male and female competitors from 40 countries, at the Arena Hall in Abu Dhabi.