Mohamed bin Zayed receives GCC Chief

Al Zayani is currently visiting the UAE to attend The Conference of Tolerance, Moderation and Dialogue in Countering Extremism organised by the Ministry of interior.

They reviewed the issues related to the GCC, especially topics pertaining to the ways to develop the march of the GCC to achieve the aspirations, wishes and ambitions of its people of more prosperity and progress.

Among those who attended the meeting were Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Khalid .bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care & Special Needs (ZHO), and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister for Tolerance