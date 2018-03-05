Mohamed bin Zayed receives Kuwaiti Emir’s letter to Khalifa

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received the letter when he welcomed today at Al Bahr Palace Emir of Kuwait's Envoy, Deputy Minister of Emiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Al-Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah.

The Emir's envoy conveyed the greetings of the Emir of Kuwait to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, wishing more progress, pride and welfare to the UAE as well as Kuwait's thanks to His Highness for the UAE's effective participation on official and people's level in the national celebrations of Kuwait.

In turn, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed asked Emir of Kuwait's envoy to reciprocate the regards of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa to the Emir of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and his wishes of more welfare, development and pride for the fraternal people of Kuwait.

They also discussed the fraternal relations and ways to enhance them in all fields in the best interest of the two sides and in the light of the strong historic ties and cooperation bonds between the two countries.

Among those who attended the meeting were Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler`s Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care and Special Needs, ZHO, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance.