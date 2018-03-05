Saif bin Zayed honours UAE Innovation Month working teams

Organised by the UAE Government, the event saw activities take place across the UAE throughout the month of February, celebrating innovators, government authorities, the private sector, academic institutions, and individuals from all segments of the community.

The award ceremony was attended by Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing, Mariam Hareb Almheiri, Minister of State, Sarah bin Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State, and Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence.

The ceremony was also attended by several secretaries-general, members of executive councils, directors of local departments and national coordination teams, as well as around 300 innovators, partners, sponsors from the public and private sectors, organisers and people who are interested in national innovation.

Sheikh Saif bin Zayed was briefed about several projects and initiatives launched during the UAE Innovation Month by relevant authorities, and some of these projects were showcased during the ceremony.

This year's UAE Innovation Month celebrated the Year of Zayed and reflected the traditional characteristics of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. The month included over 100 major activities and 1,000 smaller initiatives, which were supervised by the UAE's Executive Councils. It was also characterised by the participation of federal and local authorities from all emirates, and witnessed initiatives that highlighted the directives of the UAE’s leadership to make innovation a culture and a way of life.

The UAE Innovation Month presented the combined roles of the UAE government, the Executive Councils across the Emirates, public sector institutions and various academic and community events while promoting the culture of innovation, marking the UAE as a global model for open and innovative policies and programmes.