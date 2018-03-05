UAE, Pakistan discuss cooperation

Sharjah 24 – WAM: Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Monday received the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of Pakistan Army, General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations and strategic partnership between the UAE and Pakistan, and the support they enjoy from both leaderships, governments and friendly peoples, and ways of enhancing them.

They also reviewed areas of cooperation in a number of fields, and the latest developments.

The meeting was attended by Matar Salim Ali Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, and Moazzam A. Khan, Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE, as well as a number of senior officers and officials from the Ministry of Defence.