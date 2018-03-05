ERC distributes food aid to As Silw District, Yemen

The ERC distributed 3,000 food parcels and basic supplies to the residents of As Silw District in the Taiz Governorate, as part of the UAE’s ongoing support for Yemen, as well as its relief aid campaign that targeted 18 villages within the district, including Al Sharaf, Al Aqeeba, Al Wadi, Al Atm, Zi Assaq, Al Hawd, Amaq, Mabran, Al Thadl, Al Batna, Al Sayyar, Al Jamr, Al Aqar, Al Sayratayn, Al Maqatara, Al Mathafy, Bait Al Qadi and Qashafar.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, Juma Abdullah Al Mazrouei, Head of the ERC Team in Aden, said that the UAE’s support for Yemen is part of the desire and directives of the leadership to assist the Yemeni people and help them overcome their difficult conditions. The ERC has intensified its humanitarian, relief and development efforts in Yemen, to ease the suffering of Yemenis and provide them with the means of a decent life, he added.

Al Mazrouei stressed that ERC teams have distributed 3,000 food parcels and basic supplies to the 18 villages in As Silw District, as part of its relief programmes to support Yemenis.

The residents of the villages praised the ERC’s role in rescuing those who are suffering the dire humanitarian conditions while thanking the UAE for supporting Yemeni families, as part of the giving of the UAE people and their support.