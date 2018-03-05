UAE a successful model of tolerance, diversity: Nahyan bin Mubarak

Speaking at the Tolerance Conference 2018 Monday, Sheikh Nahyan went on to say that societies that are unable to adapt to philosophies behind diversity and pluralism tend to experience the spread of violence, militancy and terrorism, creating divides between religious and ethnic groups within their borders, as well as internationally.

Sheikh Nahyan also highlighted the UAE's efforts to promote the values of tolerance, justice and equality.

The Minister of Tolerance said that the conference reflects the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan's keenness to invest in conferences and exhibitions that allow for an exchange in dialogue and knowledge to ensure the security, safety and stability of all individuals and society as a whole.