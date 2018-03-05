Ammar Al Nuaimi views future plans, initiatives for UAE Artificial intelligence

The ministry’s national strategy includes many pillars, including attracting the most relevant companies, providing government information without violation of privacy, and engaging in experiences that positively affect the lives of citizens, as well as developing services and creating capable Emirati human resources who can lead the digital revolution.

Sheikh Ammar made this statement Monday while receiving, at the Ruler’s Court, Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, and Khalfan Balhawl, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, in the presence of Rashid Abdulrahman bin Jibran Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Central Human Resources, Ahmed Ibrahim Al Ghamlassy, Chairman of the Ajman Crown Prince’s Office, and Yousef Al Nuaimi, Director-General of Protocols and Hospitality, along with several officials.

Sheikh Ammar was briefed by Al Olama about the ministry’s key role in improving government services throughout the country that apply to artificial intelligence, AI, and its advanced systems, which will become a way of seeing future government action in vital sectors that can improve people’s lives, as well as developing the ministry’s future programmes, initiatives and projects.

Sheikh Ammar expressed his confidence in the abilities of UAE nationals to advance AI systems while calling on those responsible to double their efforts. He also called for close cooperation between all institutions to achieve the desired outcomes that are in line with the country’s prominent stature in this area.

The wise leadership is aware of the importance of seeing the future and has realised, at an early stage, the role that AI could play in creating the future, he added while highlighting the necessity of benefitting from these technologies, which could help the country overcome its challenges.

The UAE will realise its goal of becoming a leading country in all areas, due to a government that is led by the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who believes in accelerators, innovation and inventions, he concluded.