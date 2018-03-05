Ammar Al Nuaimi attends 2nd "Ajman Leadership Programme" graduation ceremony

The UAE, through its national human resources, always aims to achieve further successes in all areas and is adopting effective strategic planning to achieve its goals, he added.

Sheikh Ammar made this statement while attending the graduation ceremony of the 46 graduates of the second batch of students of the "Ajman Leadership Programme," which was organised and supervised by the Central Human Resources in Ajman and was held at the Emirates Hospitality Hall.

The two-year programme targeted leaders of government departments, to achieve Ajman’s vision of training national human resources and improving their leadership skills, according to the best practices in various areas, as well as increasing their level of opportunities and training, enabling them to work in leadership positions, and providing them with the opportunity to study the best national and international government practices.

The graduation ceremony was attended by Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Municipality and Planning Department; Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence; Khalfan Balhawl, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation; Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-General of the Ajman Police, and heads and directors of government departments and senior officials.