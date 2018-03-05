Saif bin Zayed inaugurates Tolerance Conference

The conference is taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, preceding the launch of the International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience, ISNR 2018.

Sheikh Saif bin Zayed also launched the "UAE a Land of Tolerance" initiative set by the Ministry of Interior in cooperation with the National Archives, in recognition of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan's contributions to the development of the nation.

He also launched the social media campaign "Alamani Zayed", or Zayed Taught Me, as a means for individuals to express their appreciation and love for the UAE's Founding Father via social networking sites.

According to the Ministry of Interior, the Tolerance Conference promotes the exchange of experiences and knowledge of best practices at the national and international levels in combating extremism. It also aims to consolidate the values of tolerance, moderation and co-existence, presenting the distinctive image of the UAE in accepting diversity.

The conference proceedings were attended by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, Dr. Abdul Latif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Lt. General Saif Abdullah Al Shafar, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Lt. General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Dubai Police and Public Security, along with a number of senior officials and representatives from the Ministry.