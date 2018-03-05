Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of Pakistan Army visits Wahat Al Karama

General Zubair was accompanied by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammad Al Nahyan, Director of the Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court.

The visit began with the Honour Guard performing a ceremony, after which General Zubair laid a wreath at the memorial, the monument made up of 31 massive aluminum panels leaning on one another to symbolise solidarity between the people and the leadership of the UAE.

He then toured the Pavilion of Honour, where he was briefed by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun about the pavilion, which has the names of UAE martyrs and verses of the Quran engraved on its mural.

General Zubair Hayat concluded his visit by signing the visitors’ log and lauded the UAE’s heroes for their noble sacrifices and inspiring bravery in the face of adversity.