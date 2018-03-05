Al Roumi honours UAE Hackathon winners

In the six stages of the Hakathon, 18 teams won the top three positions on the national level, with three winning teams at each stage. Hundreds of contestants, volunteers, judges, mentors, trainers and organisers have participated in the ceremony.

The team 'Life Saviours' from Fujairah, led by the young Emirati woman, Maithaa Hilal Al-Nuaimi, received the highest rating. The project aims to rescue victims of snake and scorpion bites, through a medical device and drugs, and using GPS system to communicate with the air ambulance.

Al Roumi emphasised that the UAE Hackathon – Data for Happiness has resulted in the creation of projects that all serve the same goal of achieving happiness and improving the quality of life. She noted that the Hackathon is an important initiative and opportunity to motivate the UAE’s youth minds and unite them to innovate solutions to the challenges of vital sectors, through the use and analysis of big data, and designing projects accordingly.

"The UAE Government relies heavily on active partnership with the community in all its entities and institutions, and on benefiting from the creative energy of the youth in the scientific and technological fields in the design of solutions and initiatives," the Minister added.

She said that the Hackathon succeeded in utilising these enormous energies and guiding them to support the Government’s goals in making a positive impact on society.