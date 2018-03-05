UAE attends Amman Teachers’ Forum

The event, with the theme "Growth Beyond Grades", sought to educate teachers on modern teaching techniques and best practices as well as enhancing their skills.

The forum's sessions covered four cross-cutting thematic strands: ECE: Anchoring Learning in the Early Grades; Understanding Learning and the Learner; Transformational Leadership; and Learning and Teaching with Technology.

Speakers said that teachers should come up with new and creative approaches to help students to comprehend what is being taught inside classrooms, irrespective of the grades they get, and to encourage them express themselves freely. It was noted that it is also important that students be taught to increase their inquisitiveness and problemsolving and decision-making skills.

Dr. Omar Al Razzaz, Jordan’s Minister of Education, and Sheikha Khulood Saqr Al Qasimi, Assistant Under Secretary of the Supervision Sector, UAE Ministry of Education, attended the conference, together with a number of officials from both countries.