Cabinet adopts formation of UAE Council for Artificial Intelligence

The move aims to serve the UAE Government’s objectives, and improve the quality of life of citizens and residents in order to achieve the vision of the UAE 2021 and make the UAE one of the best countries in the world by 2071.

The council's formation is a reaffirmation of the UAE Government's keenness to move forward in the use of artificial intelligence and its applications in various fields to improve government performance and create innovative work environments to accelerate the development projects.

The formation of the council follows the appointment of a Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence in the recent formation of the UAE Cabinet, the launch of the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence and the UAE Strategy for the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The council will study and identify the government sectors where artificial intelligence technology can be incorporated and make recommendations for the development of related infrastructure, in addition to the integration of artificial intelligence in different stages of education.

In the next phase, the council will focus on the development and organisation of the tools of artificial intelligence technology to be an integral part of the governmental work in the UAE. This will contribute to achieving qualitative development at all levels such as transport, health, space, renewable energy, water, technology, education, the environment and the road traffic sector.

The UAE Council for Artificial Intelligence is chaired by Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, and includes representatives from local governments; Dr. Rawda Al-Saadi, Director-General Abu Dhabi Digital Government, Aisha bin Bishr, Director-General of Smart Dubai Office, Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Director-General of the Department of e-Government- Sharjah, Ohood Al Shuhail, Director-General of Ajman Digital Government, Khalid Sultan Al Shamsi, General Manager of eGovernment Department in Umm Al Quwain, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Director-General of the Department of e-Government- Fujairah, Ahmed bin Saeed Al Sayah, General Manager of the eGovernment Authority in Ras Al Khaimah, Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director-General at the General Authority for Regulating the Telecommunications, Mohamed Bin Taliah, Assistant Director-General for Government Services Sector and the Assistant Director-General for Corporate Services Sector at the Prime Minister's Office in the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future.