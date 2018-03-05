UAE delivers urgent relief to remote villages in Hadramaut

The aid provided include tents that were distributed in the districts of Ramah, Thamoud and Al Qaf, as part of the UAE's ongoing relief efforts to alleviate the suffering of people in the governorate and other parts of Yemen.



Abdulaziz Al Jabri, ERC Representative in Hadramaut, said that the organisation ensured the aid reached those in need in remote areas to help improve their living conditions.



He said that a number of infrastructure projects, particularly in the electricity, water, education and health sectors are currently being built to ensure that the basic needs of the community are being met.