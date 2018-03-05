Winners of UAE Hackathon honoured

Led by young Emirati Maitha Hilal Alnuaimi, the team - inspired by many cases of death caused by the snakes venoms, conducted researches on the reason of death, the venoms, the places that suffer from this issue, and found that many people die before they reach the hospital to get help. The team made a delivery system for the drug that will reduce the effect of the venom and send a location message to the nearby hospitals using the GPS to call the air ambulance.



Ohoud Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing, and Majed Al Mesmar, Deputy Director-General for TRA, honoured the winners of the Hackathon in a ceremony hosted by Zayed University.



''The Data for Happiness Hackathon has produced innovative projects that will serve one goal: delivery of happiness and improvement of life quality,'' Al Roumi said.

The UAE Hackathon,she stated, had provided a fitting opportunity for inspiring young Emirati minds to find solutions to challenges in vital sectors like transportation and traffic congestion; health and safety; sustainable development (post-oil age);environment protection; education and gender balance.



''It has harnessed innovative energy and skills of young minds to serve government objectives in making positive difference in the community,'' she added.

Organisers said 781 participants distributed in 176 teams competed in the largest data event at the national level. Female contestants accounted for 60 per cent of the total participants.



Winners in each emirate (6 teams) will have their winning solutions and applications published on the official portal of the UAE. A video showcasing the winning entries will also be published.

The UAE Hackathon reflects the TRA's efforts to disseminate the culture of digital transformation in the country. This project provides an opportunity to different sections of the community including university and high school students, entrepreneurs, employed people and IT experts to use open data as a tool for coming up with solutions based on specific themes and challenges.



It is an integral part of these national trends, particularly the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and it aims to draw attention to the high value of data and the solutions inherent within it when dealing with daily challenges with regard to the economic, social, environmental and scientific aspects of life.