UAE Armed Forces honours Sheikha Fatima for supporting "Jasadak Amana" initiative

The General Commanded made this statement while Pilot Staff-Major General Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National and Reserve Service Authority, honoured the sponsors and strategic partners of the initiative, during a ceremony that was held today at the Armed Forces Officers' Club.



During the ceremony, a ceremonial shield was presented by the General Command to Sheikha Fatima, which was received on her behalf by Reem Al Falasi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood.



Staff Brigadier Mohammed Suhail Al Neyadi, Director of Strategic Planning at the National and Reserve Service Authority, thanked Sheikha Fatima for her efforts and ongoing support for the national health cultural campaign, while adding that she is a prominent Emirati figure in regional and international humanitarian work.

He stressed that Jasadak Amana, which was launched by the General Command in January 2017, is one of the strategic initiatives that emerged from the National and Reserve Service Programme, which was based on the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, while highlighting Sheikh Mohamed’s hope that the programme will benefits the entire community.



Al Neyadi noted that such national initiatives would not have achieved their goals if it was not for the co-operation and co-ordination between those responsible for them, as well as their sponsors and strategic partners from the government and private sectors, who support such programmes out of their love for the nation and their responsibility towards their community, which will help to achieve the initiative’s goals.

He explained that the programme is not only about military preparation of the nation’s youth, but it also aims to improve their health through promoting a healthy lifestyle and preventing harmful behaviours and incorrect nutritional habits, which cause many chronic illnesses. Jasadak Amana aims to achieve the integration of community health and prevention, through the strategies of the country’s health sector, he added.



The initiative has also helped to engrain and strengthen the health culture within the community, through discussing health issues and adopting educational activities over the previous months, which raised the community’s awareness about health, nutrition and sports, Al Neyadi added.

In a speech at the World Health Organisation, WHO, in the Eastern Mediterranean, Dr. Maha El Adawy, Director of Health Protection and Promotion at the WHO, said that the success of Jasadak Amana will improve the nation’s health, while expressing the pride of the WHO for the initiative, because its goals comply with the international efforts to combat non-communicable diseases and decrease the rate of early deaths by one-third by 2030, with the aim of achieving sustainable development.