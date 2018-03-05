USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier anchors in Jebel Ali Port

Barbara Leaf, US Ambassador to the UAE, said the visit of the aircraft carrier demonstrated the exceptional relations between the UAE and USA in the field of defence and military co-operation, along with topics of mutual interest and the historic ties between both countries.



In the last five years, 130,000 American sailors have visited the UAE. She added that the UAE is one of the most important allies of the US in the region, as tolerance is its important characteristic, which brings together many cultures.



The US Embassy invited the media on a tour inside the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier to learn about its weapons capabilities, anti-submarine missions, and to witness a demonstration of the launching of fighters and early-warning aircraft.

Captain Fred Goldhammer, Executive Officer of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, expressed his gratitude for the warm reception at the Jebel Ali Port in Dubai, and the opportunity for sailors to visit Dubai and Abu Dhabi.