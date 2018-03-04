Efforts of wise leadership have supported advancement of national sporting movement: Nahyan bin Zayed

Sheikh Nahyan stated that an initiative was launched by the General Authority of Youth and Sports Welfare to establish a fund to sponsor talented athletes and care for champions who are capable of honouring the UAE in various games and sporting event, whether individual or team sports, which came at the right time and will help achieve multiple sporting successes.

He added that the initiative is a major incentive for promising athletes, federations, clubs and sports centres, and is a key part of the nation’s plans to create champions and train them to successfully represent their country in continental and international events, and especially the Olympics.

Sheikh Nahyan welcomed such constructive initiatives, which comply with the development of all national sectors and will improve the future of UAE sports and Emirati athletes, who are capable of achieving excellence.

He also praised the efforts of Major General Mohammed Khalfan Al Romaithi, Chairman of the General Authority of Sports, to develop the sporting sector and enhance its ability to keep pace with the UAE’s overall development, as well as the co-operation and contributions of companies and individuals to support the fund, while expressing his hope for increased participation to achieve the initiative’s aims and goals.

Sheikh Nahyan also called on sports federations and authorities to work together to achieve excellence and strengthen the UAE’s stature, especially in sports.