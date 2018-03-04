Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Government Games’ initiative promote teamwork

"We are Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s team, which always turns challenges into opportunities, overcomes all challenges through teamwork and constantly strives to raise our ability to face future challenges," His Highness said.

Sheikh Hamdan's comments came as he announced the ‘Government Games’ initiative, the first initiative of its kind in the world that aims to promote teamwork and team spirit among government employees. Deputy Ruler of Dubai and First Deputy Chairman of Dubai Executive Council Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Second Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum attended the launch of the initiative at the Emirates Towers along with members of the Board of the Executive Council.

"We are in a constant race for excellence. We do not know what the future holds, but one thing remains constant in our journey - our ability to respond positively to what the future will bring," Sheikh Hamdan said.