Watani Al Emarat Foundation launches second ‘Caravan of Tolerance'

Dherar Belhoul Al Falasi, Director-General of the Watani Al Emarat Foundation, said that this year's edition was launched under the theme ''Zayed: Principles and Values."

He noted that the maiden caravan had benefited 333 school students, 331 employees, 426 inmates and 1,989 members of the public.

He added that the foundation had released a research paper on tolerance in the UAE community, highlighting the UAE's local, regional and global roles and examples in redefining tolerance in a region beset by conflicts. The paper, he explained, proposed a strategy for grooming generations on the UAE model of promoting tolerance and countering terrorism and hatred, and its strategy for tolerance and peaceful co-existence.

The paper touched on the reality of tolerance in the Arab region, which is experiencing multiple challenges amid conflicts that affected the values of tolerance and peaceful co-existence.

Watani is a social development programme that was launched on 2nd December, 2005, to promote the UAE’s national identity and practices of good citizenship within the country’s diverse and multicultural society.

The programme organises and implements various educational, entertainment, sports and media activities that are directed towards the nation’s youth, women and children. The activities and campaigns organised by Watani are carried out by a number of volunteers and public interest advocates in the UAE.

Watani works in parallel with other successful national initiatives to enhance the social values and culture of the UAE community, with a vision to contribute to the development of the country through promoting the practice of good citizenship by all nationals and residents in the UAE.