FNC Financial Affairs Committee discusses competitiveness, statistics

The meeting was chaired by Majid Hamad Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Committee, and was attended by committee members Salem Abdullah Al Shamsi, Committee Moderator, Abdulaziz Abdullah Al Zaabi, Ahmed Yousef Al Nuaimi and Saeed Omair Yousef.

Members of the committee discussed competitiveness and statistics through five pillars - the "Competitiveness Strategic Plan" and its harmonisation with the UAE Vision 2021, the role of the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority in developing legislation to support the country’s statistics and competitiveness; motivating institutions and ministries responsible for competitiveness, establishing a unified system to produce comprehensive, accurate, consistent, up to date and automated statistics, and linking ministries and federal and local authorities responsible for providing information to decision-makers.

Al Shamsi said that the UAE Vision 2021 aims to make the UAE among the best countries in the world, in terms of economic competitiveness, health and education. The Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority is responsible for improving and promoting the country’s performance in international competitiveness and statistics, as well as identifying the policies of vital sectors as a main government source of national statistics, and monitoring the country’s competitiveness performance in international reports, he added.

Al Shamsi confirmed that the discussion, which took place with representatives of relevant authorities, saw the exchange of views and suggestions, while the committee responded to questions from FNC members and praised the positive responses of representatives of relevant authorities. The meeting was also productive, as the committee received information that will enrich future discussions and help produce realistic recommendations, he added.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the ministries of education, human resources and Emiratisation, and health and community prevention, as well as the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry, the Federal Customs Authority and the Emirati Entrepreneurs Association.