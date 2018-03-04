ERC's efforts help restore normalcy in Yemen

Abdulraqeeb Fatah, Minister of the Local Administration in Yemen and President of the Higher Rescue Committee, said that the UAE is presenting a new model that combines military action against terrorist militias, that include the Iran-backed Houthi militias and Al Qaeda, and the rebuilding of the country’s institutions.

He said that despite the continuation of military operations on several fronts and continuous security threats, in addition to the complicated political situation, the UAE has continued promoting the role of Yemeni institutions and supplying them with all the resources needed to fulfil their missions.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, the Minister said that this strategy confirms the noble goals of Operation Restoring Hope, led by Saudi Arabia with the participation of the UAE.

He highlighted that the Emirati strategy is reflected in many sectors in Yemen today, pointing out the most important benefit on the level of promoting the capacity of the Yemeni army. This includes the continued support to the security forces, promotion of their roles, as well as the provision of necessary materials supplies to education, health and infrastructure institutions, as well as rescue operations in newly liberated areas.

During the month of February, the ERC continued implementing its development programmes in the liberated areas in Yemen across the education, health and infrastructure development sectors, aiming to enhance the living conditions of the Yemeni people.

The value of the ERC aid, programmes and projects in Yemen, from March 2015 until today, has reached AED1.574 billion, along with 907,000 people being assisted across 10 Yemeni governorates.

The health sector also received unlimited support from the ERC in the last month, as it distributed medical supplies and aid to 20 health centres in 10 Yemeni governorates, in cooperation with the World Health Organisation.