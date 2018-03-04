Saif bin Zayed honours Lockheed Martin head, international lecturer

The two U.S. experts were recognised for their efforts and fruitful cooperation in promoting the training curricula and workshops by providing their expertise to prepare leaders, as the Ministry aims to involve a number of international leaders in its lectures and training workshops to present prominent international practices.

Howard expressed his pleasure in being honoured by Sheikh Saif, highlighting the strong ties between the US and the UAE in all areas.

He also praised the keenness of the Emirati Ministry of Interior to train its recruits in a professional way, according to future visions, and prepare them by providing them with the best means of training, especially in the area of leaders training in different institutions.

Howard also praised the progress witnessed by the UAE and the development of industries in the country, especially in technologies and the expansion in the use of applications based on innovation and artificial intelligence.

Dr. English thanked Sheikh Saif and the Ministry for the recognition and highlighted the enthusiasm of the Ministry’s recruits to raise their capacities and develop their skills.

The ceremony was attended by a number of Ministry officials.