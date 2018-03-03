Hazza bin Zayed affirms support for 'sports evolution'

Sheikh Hazza's remarks come following an announcement by Major General Mohammed Khalfan Al Rumaithi, Chairman the General Authority for Sports, that more than 30 state and private departments are ready to contribute to the launch of a fund for supporting sports talent in the country.



Al Rumaithi's statements came a few days following the launch of a national sports development initiative.



Sports is a main pillar of social development and a robust catalyst for empowerment of youth across all fields, Sheikh Hazza added, expressing hope to see wider contribution to such constructive initiatives.

Sheikh Hazza commended the efforts made by Major General Al Rumaithi to ensure a sports evolution across the country, affirming that the UAE will continue to develop the sports scene and to sustain efforts aimed at grooming talent and unleash their potential for the creation of a better future for generations to come.