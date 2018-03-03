UAE continues delivery of food supplies in Shabwa

The Emirates Red Crescent, the UAE's primary humanitarian aid provider, on Saturday distributed a total of 6,000 food baskets among the people of the liberated governorate in line with the directives of the UAE leadership to stand by the brotherly Yemeni people and support the cities recently liberated from the Iran-backed coup perpetrators.



Mohamed Saif Al Muhairi, ERC Representative in Shabwa, said, the UAE relief team provided food supplies to the people of Al Musain'a and Yasheem districts and the villages of Al Sa'eed Directorate.



He reiterated the UAE determination to continue their humanitarian campaigns in support for the people of Shabwa and respond to their urgent needs in keeping with the noble values cultivated by late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

For his part, Saleh bin Faridd Al Awlaqi, a prominent shaykh of Shabwa, has commended the role played by the UAE under the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for the sake of the Yemeni people and their eminent support to Yemen's essential infrastructure sectors.



He spoke high of the impressive successes achieved as part of the 'Operation Decisive Sword' launched by the Saudi-led Arab Coalition Forces which has resulted in the liberation of the Al Sa'eed Directorate. He highlighted the role played by the Elite Shabwa Forces in securing the delivery of aid supplies provided by the ERC.

"The UAE is always in the forefront in standing by the peoples of East Asia, North Africa and Arab World, primarily the Yemeni people," said Al Awalqi.



Attending the delivery of aid on its 4th day was Engineer Mubarak bin Hamama, Supervisor of the ERC Field Team in Shabwa and top brass from the Elite Shabwa Forces along with large crowds.