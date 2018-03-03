Sheikha Fatima receives ambassadresses to UAE

During the meeting the ambassadresses commended Her Highness Sheikha Fatima's significant role in empowering women across all fields and Her Highness' continual initiatives to ensure world standard healthcare levels for mothers, children and youngsters nationwide.



The meeting grouped together Maya Tissafi, Ambassadress of Switzerland, Merete Juhl, Ambassadress of Danemark, Francisca Elizabeth Mendez Escobar, Ambassadress of Mexico, and Elisabeth Cardoso Jordao, Ambassadress of the Duchy of Luxembourg, along with the spouses of the diplomatic corps members who expressed their greetings over the safe home return of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan. They wished continued progress and prosperity for the UAE under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, along with their Highnesses the Rulers of the Emirates.



Attending the meeting were Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan bin Mohamed A Nahyan, wife of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Sheikha Al Yaziyah bint Saif Al Nahyan, wife of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Sheikha Aisha bint Suhail bin Mubarak.