Sheikha Fatima receives outgoing US ambassador

Sheikha Fatima and the US diplomat exchanged views on a number of issues related to women, with Her Highness wishing the ambassadress good luck in her future endeavours, and hailing her efforts to support the strong ties between the UAE and the US.



The US diplomat hailed the role played by Sheikha Fatima to empower Emirati women in all fields, and her multiple initiatives towards giving care to motherhood and childhood as well as to protect young people who are the builders of the future.



She also commended Sheikha Fatima's pioneering and constant efforts to promote the role played by Emirati women and men in society, and her focus on social development, environment and childcare-related issues in order to prepare generations loyal to their homeland and leadership.

Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, wife of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and Sheikha Al Yaziyah bint Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, wife of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, attended the meeting.