UAE voices concerns at escalating violence in Syria's eastern Ghouta

Obaid Salem Al Zaabi, Permanent Representative of the UAE to United Nations and other International Organisations in Geneva, reiterated the UAE's call for preserving the territorial integrity and safety of Syria.

Speaking during an urgent debate on the situation in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta held by the 37th Session of the Human Rights Council, Al Zaabi voiced the UAE's deep concern over the escalation of violence and its repercussions on the humanitarian situation and the safety of civilian population in Eastern Ghouta despite the UN Security Council resolution demanding a 30-day ceasefire across the country.

According to the UN reports, civilians are still being targeted and facilities are being destroyed. Staffan de Mistura, UN Special Envoy for Syria, said that the humanitarian situation has not gotten better over the recent weeks.

''On the backdrop of this tragic situation, the UAE believes that the UN and the international community should give top priority on breaking the siege on the civilian population and striving to rescue the remaining civilians of Ghouta by immediately opening safe corridors to get civilians out of war zones and give free, unconditional access to international relief and humanitarian agencies to evacuate the injured and deliver humanitarian assistance to Ghouta," he said.

In conclusion, Al Zaabi reiterated the UAE's firm position towards the Syrian crisis, saying that a political settlement is the only option to put an end to the bloody conflict. He also expressed the UAE's support for efforts to launch a comprehensive dialogue to reach that solution taking into consideration the aspirations of the Syrian people in line with the UN Security Council’s relevant resolutions.