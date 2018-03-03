ERC distributes food aid in Mocha, Yemen

The Arab Coalition Forces, led by Saudi Arabia, are continuing their humanitarian efforts in the Operation Restoring Hope in Yemen, with the UAE Armed Forces providing aid to those in need in liberated areas in Yemen's Red Sea Coast.

The Emirates News Agency, WAM, accompanied an ERC relief convoy, where food parcels were distributed to residents of the village of Waheja in Mocha. Waheja was liberated from the Iran-backed Houthi militias over a year ago, during which the ERC has provided crucial food and basic supplies to the village residents to help improve their living situation.

Rashid Al-Khattari, and ERC representative situated in the country's Red Sea Coast region, told WAM that the UAE aid organisation's team distributed over 2,000 food parcels to Waheja residents to alleviate the suffering experienced during the Houthi siege.

The UAE Armed Forces are playing a major role in supporting the brotherly people of Yemen to liberate them from the Iran-backed Houthi militias, and providing necessary humanitarian relief assistance to help Yemenis overcome adverse conditions.

The UAE's policy of providing humanitarian aid falls within the framework of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan's commitment to providing support to Yemen's citizens, backed by the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the follow-through on initiatives by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC.

The value of UAE foreign aid to Yemen during the period April 2015 to November 2017, amounted to AED9.4 billion, or US$2.56 billion, reflecting the UAE’s keenness to reduce the suffering of the Yemenis and is in compliance with the nation’s humanitarian and development policy and its desire to establish growth, security and stability in Yemen.