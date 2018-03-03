MoI launches International Shared Services Award

Brigadier Mohammed Hamid Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Office of His Highness the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, said that the award was issued based on the directives of Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, to achieve high efficiency services that improve productivity and reduce operational costs according to the continuous development methodology.

Al Dhaheri added that the award aims to recognise the leading achievements and innovative practices in the field of shared services at the local and international levels, and to provide a platform for government institutions and agencies to exchange best practices and expertise in the field of shared services.

1st Lieutenant Fares Hatem Hattab Al Dhahiri, the Head of Shared Services Centre of the Project Management and Shared Services Office at the Ministry, said, that the International Shared Services Award is comprised of four categories; the first category is the Best Shared Service Centre, which aims to recognise overall excellence and leadership in shared services globally. The second category will reward the Best Outsourcing Partnership based on their excellence in outsourcing of shared services, either fully or partially. The third category is the Best Innovation Adoption which will recognise innovations adopted by organisations in the delivery of shared services. Finally, the last category is the Best Shared Services Initiative that aims to recognise excellence and leadership in shared services in the UAE public sector.

He explained that the deadline for submitting applications for all categories is 28th June 2018, via the Ministry website.