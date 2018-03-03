Gargash chairs UAE's delegation at UAE-UK Taskforce meeting in London

Sharjah 24 – WAM: Dr. Anwar Gargash, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, chaired the UAE's delegation at the 17th meeting of the of the UAE-UK Taskforce at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London on Wednesday.

UK Minister of State for the Middle East and North Africa Alistair Burt hosted the meeting, which discussed a broad range of topics concerning bilateral cooperation in areas of common interest in security, defence, consular, counter-terrorism, political and economic relations and ways of opening new investment opportunities.

Before the meeting, the two ministers signed a memorandum of understanding on mutual recognition of emergency passports issued by the two governments.

The bi-annual meeting spots light on a range of important bilateral topics of interest for UAE-UK's ties and ways of strengthening them for the best interest of the two countries.