UAE condemns terror attacks in Burkina Faso

Scores of people, including security men, were killed and injured in simultaneous attacks on the headquarters of Burkina Faso Armed Forces, the French Embassy and French Institute.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation emphasised the UAE's standing with France and Burkina Faso against all forms of violence, extremism and black terrorism.

''The UAE reiterates its firm position and vehement denunciation of terrorism, extremism and intolerance,'' the statement affirmed, calling on the international community to join forces so as to eliminate this dangerous menace - which seeks to destroy countries and their resources-, dry up sources of terrorism funding and to confront countries and organisations supporting terrorism.

The statement expressed the deep condolences of the UAE to the families of victims and wished quick recovery to those injured.