RAK CP participates in 'Walk Unified'

Over the last weeks, the initiative was held in the emirates of Ajman, Sharjah and Umm Al Quwain respectively.

The sports initiative was launched by the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 to integrate the people of determination in community events.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi was joined by Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, and Head of Legacy and Community Committee of LOC, Saif Saeed Ghobash, Director General of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi - and member of the LOC, Ahmed Darwish, member of the Federal National Council, and a group of heads of Ras Al Khaimah government departments and community leaders.

Walk Unified is a weekly event that takes place every Friday from 3 – 6pm at Umm Al Emarat Park. The event aims to bring local communities together by encouraging them to adopt a healthy lifestyle and inclusiveness, supporting to integrate people with intellectual disabilities in community events as Abu Dhabi prepares to host the Special Olympics IX MENA Games from 14-22 March 2018 and Special Olympics World Games in March next year, which is set to be the biggest humanitarian and athletic movement in the world.

The Special Olympics IX MENA Games and World Games are part of the UAE’s National Vision 2021 that highlights the full integration of the people of determination into the community through the empowerment of sport. The Games will be the most ‘unified’ event in history and promise to offer an inclusive experience for those with and without intellectual disabilities.