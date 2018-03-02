Over 400 citizens to be provided with houses in Mirfa, Al Dhafra Region

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, made the announcement while visiting Mirfa City to inspect the working progress of several infrastructure and development projects, which are part of the "Al Dhafra Comprehensive Development Plan."

"This gesture underlines the commitment of country’s leadership to provide citizens with decent living standards and adequate housing," Sheikh Hamdan stressed.

During the visit, Sheikh Hamdan unveiled a memorial plaque at the Mohammed Al Falahi Al Yasi Mosque, which can accommodate 1,800 worshippers, and then performed the Asr prayer. The mosque was named after Al Yasi, a notable statesman and chief of the Bani Yas tribe, who was martyred in 1642 while defending the homeland.

Sheikh Hamdan also received a group of local citizens at the Mohammed Al Falahi Al Yasi Majlis, who expressed their concerns and feedback about local services.

Sheikh Surour bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Presidential Aviation Authority, and other local officials attended the opening of the mosque.