UAE Embassy in Singapore launches UAE Cultural Days

The official opening of the UAE Cultural Days, which will run from 2nd to 4th March, was held at the Singapore National Library Board and was attended by the guest of honour, Dr Yaacob Ibrahim, Singaporean Minister for Communications and Information, as well as Dr. Mohamed Omar Abdullah Balfaqeeh, UAE Ambassador to Singapore, and Arab ambassadors, businessmen and members of the cultural community.

The UAE Cultural Days will include a cultural exhibition that will focus on the Union, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the other founding fathers. It will also highlight the UAE's nature, wildlife, iconic landmarks, national dress, traditional handicrafts and the Expo 2020 Dubai.