Saud Al Qasimi attends RAK Holy Quran Award ceremony

The award ceremony was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, Sheikh Saqr bin Khalida Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Ras Al Khaimah Foundation for the Holy Quran, as well as Sheikhs, senior officials and citizens.

Sheikh Saud stressed that he was pleased with the award’s growing stature over the past 18 years and praised the winners and contestants for their endeavours to memorise the Holy Quran, which teaches tolerance, manners and benevolence.

Some 763 contestants from 45 nationalities took part in the competition.