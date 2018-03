Speaking during the 49th session of Arab Health Ministers Council at the Arab League headquarters, Dr. Baoum said, "The conflict in Yemen has led to disastrous results in the health sector, where 16 million people lack health care, 1.5 million children are malnourished."

He also added that 50 percent of health facilities are partially or completely closed, 17 million people are suffering from food insecurity, drinking water shortages and services such as electricity and others.